Hawkeye offense struggles in loss to Purdue

No. 2 Iowa has gotten off to plenty of slow starts on offense this season. Saturday, it turned into a slow game, as they were only able to produce a measly seven points, taking its first loss of the season 24-7 to Purdue (4-2) on Saturday.

It started poorly right off that bat for Iowa (6-1) when Spencer Petras threw an interception on the very first drive of the game. Purdue didn’t capitalize off that but did open the scoring a few drives later on a 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback Aiden O’Connell.

Things started to get going for the Hawkeye offense in the second quarter. They put together a nearly eight minute, 17 play, 68-yard drive, but Caleb Shudak missed a 25-yard kick at the end of it.

The Boilermakers returned the favor with a missed 32-yard kick of their own. After that came the lone time the Iowa offense put up points. Ivory Martin-Kelly punched it in from three yards out to tie the game at seven with just over three minutes left in the half.

Purdue followed that up with a touchdown drive to retake the lead just before halftime. O’Connell found T.J. Sheffield for a three yard score.

Tyler Goodson was a bright spot in first half, rushing for 64 yards on 10 carries. He got just two carries in the second half. Purdue’s David Bell had 101 yards receiving in the first half. That would be just the beginning for him.

Purdue came out of halftime and scored a field goal to widen the lead to 17-7. Iowa still couldn’t get anything going on offense, but got a huge break the next time Purdue had the ball.

O’Connell found Sheffield for what was ruled his second touchdown of the game on a diving effort at the pylon to make it 24-7. It was overturned upon review, to a fumble and touchback, giving Iowa the ball back and keeping the deficit at 10. The Hawkeyes promptly punted.

Purdue got those points back on the very next drive when O’Connell found Bell for a 21-yard touchdown. Bell finished with 11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The last four Iowa drives finished with a turnover on downs and three interceptions. Petras finished the game with 195 yards and four interceptions. O’Connell, his Purdue counterpart, finished with 375 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the first quarterback to throw for over 200 yards against the Hawkeyes this season.

Overall Iowa was outgained 464-271. The defense also allowed Purdue to convert nine of sixteen third downs.

Iowa has a bye next week, coming back to play Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 30.