Hawkeye parents want to see their kids play

The BIG10 has been having meetings the past few days discussing whether or not they’ll hold a 2020 football season. The Iowa Hawkeyes seem to be a team set on playing, with players tweeting on Sunday night that they were frustrated with the conference by using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay

The parents of the players including Maurice Goodson and Jay Kallenberger showed support of their kids, and even wrote a letter to the University of Iowa President.

“I felt compelled to go ahead and put something together,” said Maurice Goodson. “(I was) just like hold up, hold on wait a minute cancel the season what are we talking about here. So that was kind of my intention to go ahead and be a spokesperson for the parents right, and reaching out to them and getting their consent. I didn’t want it to be about just me because my son isn’t the only player on the team. So I felt compelled to do it, and get their consent and everybody bought into it.”

Jay Kallenberger, the father of Mark feels confident that the Hawkeyes staff will take care of his son.

“My wife and I both felt very confident after listening to the doctor talk,” said Jay Kallenberger. “First of all coach Ferentz doesn’t want one player to be harmed. It just isn’t want he wants. There is not a coach that does, not a trainer, not a doctor. Reality comes on why do I support why I want Mark to play. He’s worked his tail off not only him, but his teammates. These kids all have dreams and aspirations, in an environment where they can control it better than shutting it down now.”