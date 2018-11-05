Hawkeye's youthful secondary exposed in loss to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue's David Blough torched the Iowa secondary to the tune of 4 touchdown passes in Saturday's 38-36 Boilermaker win.

"We gotta be better, specificially in the secondary," senior safety Jake Gervase said Saturday night. "That's our biggest job, to eliminate the big plays, give our defensive line time to get home and make plays and we didn't do that. That falls on us as a secondary and that falls on me as a senior within that group."

The Hawkeyes will hope for a quick bounce-back performance as they take on the West division-leading Wildcats Saturday, November 10th.



