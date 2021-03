Spencer Lee is the best wrestler in the country. This season he is trying to become the 5th wrestler to win the Dan Hodge Trophy multiple times. Lee has been so dominate on the mat that his team is starting to believe that he is a Jedi Master.

"Spencer is one of a kind. He is very unique. We call him Yoda because he can do things with his opponent that are not human. He can use the force and turn guys to pin or tech them in the first period" said teammate Alex Marinelli.