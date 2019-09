The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a twice-lightning-delayed, come-from-behind 18-17 victory at Iowa State on Saturday that secured the Cy-Hawk Trophy for a fifth consecutive year.

Iowa now leads the overall series 45-22 and moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 18 and stayed put at No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.