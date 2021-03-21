Hawkeye women advance to Round of 32, men prepare for Oregon

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had one of the best offenses in college basketball all year long, scoring 86.6 points per game up to this point in the season. They put their fire power on full display during the first game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament against Central Michigan, winning 87-72. Four Hawkeyes scored in double-figures including Monika Czinano (23), McKenna Warnock (13), Kate Martin (130. Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win.

“I think we shot the ball super well,” said Clark. “Especially, obviously it’s our first time on this court. We had one practice here. I think our offense was rolling which was very encouraging to see. I always say we do our best when we have multiple people in double-figures and that’s exactly what we had tonight.”

“I love the balanced scoring,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “Everyone knows about Caitlin (Clark) and Monika (Czinano) and what they’re able to do, but when we add those extra factors – Kate Martin got us off to a great start – when we get those extra factors in there that makes us so much more dangerous.”

Iowa women’s basketball will play again on Tuesday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Before then however, the Iowa men’s basketball team will take the court for their Round of 32 matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The Hawkeyes started off the tournament with a convincing 86-74 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday. Iowa is clicking right now and they feel confident they’ll be sticking around in Indianapolis for a few more weeks.

“Oregon is another opponent in our way that’s an obstacle for us to try to get through,” said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon. “How we’re playing right now I feel confident. We’re more connected than ever staying here in the hotel. Not being able to do much we’re always around each other. Our connection, I think, is the best it’s ever been.”

Luka Garza had 26 points in the win over Grand Canyon, but Oregon is a smaller team than GCU, which gives Garza a chance to have another big game.

“I mean they do a good job of crowding the post and doubling and trying to get there. I definitely think, obviously, I have a height advantage so I’ll try to score inside. I mean I’m just going to play my game, see where my advantages are in the moment, and read and attack.”