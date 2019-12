The Iowa wrestling team is off to a 3-0 start after an impressive 32-3 win over No. 6 Wisconsin. There's still a long way to go in the season, but the win could be a sign of big things to come in Iowa City.

"Most important time of the year is March," Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. "That Big Ten and the National Tournament. The National Tournament more importantly is the most important thing. You can make statement wins anytime, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas. You just gotta keep getting better as you go forward."