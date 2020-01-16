Hawkeye Wrestling to honor former All-American

The Iowa Wrestling team will honor a former All-American on January 18.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ABOUT SIX WEEKS, THE HAWKEYES WRESTLING TEAM WILL RETURN HERE TO CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA TO TAKE ON NUMBER-SEVEN NEBRASKA ON SATURDAY NIGHT. IT’S ALSO BEEN ABOUT SIX WEEKS SINCE FORMER HAWKEYE WRESTLER BRANDON SORENSEN WAS DIAGNOSED WITH LEUKEMIA. IOWA PLANNING TO HONOR THE FORMER WRESTLER WITH THESE BANDANAS ON SATURDAY NIGHT TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR HIS BATTLE.”

21 (Tom Brands/Iowa Head Coach) “It’s just natural and it’s pure that we love him and that we’re with him the whole way. He’s got a place here forever. We’re gonna celebrate him. He’s a part of us. This isn’t about us thinking of him. This isn’t about anything other than he’s a part of us.”

42 (Alex Marinelli/Iowa Junior) “When you hear about someone like Brandon Sorensen getting a diagnosis like that, you feel it because he is your brother. You want to wrestle for him, in a way that will honor him. I know he’s strong and he doesn’t need us to do this, but he does need to know that we’re with him every step of the way.”

1:00 (Max Murin/Iowa Sophomore) “Sorensen, he’s an unbelievable role model, just watching him compete since I’ve been in high school and then my true freshman year, that was the only year that I was on the team with him. He just competes so hard, he’s such a tough wrestler. There’s not much we can do other than compete as hard as we can for him and hope for the best for him.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “THE FIRST 3,000 FANS COMING THROUGH THE DOORS HERE AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA WILL GET ONE OF THESE SORENSEN BANDANAS. AS FAR AS THE MATCH IS CONCERNED, THE HAWKS WILL BE LOOKING FOR THEIR 11TH-STRAIGHT WIN OVER THE HUSKERS IN A DUAL MEET.