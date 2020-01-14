Hawkeyes’ A.J. Epenesa declares for NFL Draft

A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Tuesday, joining Hawkeyes teammate Geno Stone in leaving early for the next level.

“Over the last three years, I have had the amazing opportunity to play for the University of Iowa. I got to live my childhood dream and represent the black and gold,” Epenesa said in a social media post. “After long discussion with my parents and loved ones, I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter into the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Here is his full message:

Epenesa, who had 101 tackles — 61 solo — and 26.5 sacks — 24 solo, was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa’s 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl. He was also named All-Big Ten.

Kirk Ferentz shared his thoughts on Epenesa during Adam Rossow’s one-on-one interview leading up to the Holiday Bowl.

As we await the decisions for A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs, here are Kirk Ferentz's thoughts during my 1-on-1 interview with him leading up to the Holiday Bowl. #Hawkeyes #NFLDraft #NFL



Those hugs in San Diego sure seemed like thank you/goodbye hugs. pic.twitter.com/qqAuagbAuf — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 7, 2020

Epenesa never held back his love for Hawkeyes fans, his teammates or the St. Louis Zoo:

A.J. Epenesa: "Kinnick's the best. I mean, obviously it's the greatest stadium in the country." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NRi1JLi2AJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

A.J. Epenesa turns to his teammates while accepting the @HolidayBowl defensive player of the game award: "I've got great guys behind me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oBeEPS1dL5 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 29, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on the large turnout of #Hawkeyes fans at Northwestern: "Hawk fans are everywhere, and that's the truth. Hawk fans travel. … It's amazing to have a fanbase that loves you like that." pic.twitter.com/i8b8HfJgBS — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 26, 2019

"Even though it wasn't pretty, we still got the win. And that's really what matters. So in the future, we'll look back and we’re all gonna laugh and smile because that’s five years in a row.” A.J. Epenesa after the #Hawkeyes extended their #CyHawk streak. pic.twitter.com/GEUvx9U28o — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 16, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on the Heroes Game win: “Is that five in a row? Five, right? I played in three of ‘em. … That’s a real nice-looking trophy. It’s not as heavy as the other trophies. But it’s a pretty trophy. I like it.” #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/OGCewcSnvY — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

A.J. Epenesa looks forward to his first #Hawkeyes start and credits the leaders he followed for showing him "how to be an Iowa Hawkeye football player." pic.twitter.com/Uo6PbxFtKm — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 9, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "It's a big win. Illinois has been playing good football. They're a tough team, they've been playing hard, and they've been coming back. … It's always good to send the seniors out the right way." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DkoUElcRDS — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 23, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "The mentality is obviously to never let anybody score." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/l309svhvvb — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

"I knew Patterson could feel me." – AJ Epenesa on his day against Michigan, which included fewer double teams than he'd seen the entire season. #Hawkeyes



Here's another @HawkeyeHQ from Iowa's 10-3 loss to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/2jQwTXLPpl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 6, 2019

Many #Hawkeyes were impressed by the offensive line play after Alaric Jackson's injury. A.J. Epenesa praised Tristan Wirfs & Kyler Schott: "Shooter… one of my best friends on the team. Typical Iowa guy, walk-on, works hard… strong, real strong… the o-line was kicking butt." pic.twitter.com/OytByfS3Mg — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 1, 2019

The bowl games are about football, but they're a fun reward for the #Hawkeyes players too.



Here's a @HawkeyeHQ web extra with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa on their trip to SeaWorld as part of the @HolidayBowl.



A.J. honestly loves the St. Louis Zoo. pic.twitter.com/cOw4QZFYrc — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 9, 2019

