Hawkeyes’ A.J. Epenesa named to AP preseason All-America team

Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team on Tuesday.

Epenesa will see a lot more snaps and his first start for the Hawkeyes this season, and is among a list of players who could declare early for the NFL Draft.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the team along with two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the list released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank . Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

Led by Alabama, the Southeastern Conference placed eight players on the first team, one more than the Big Ten.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Running back — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Walker Little, junior, Stanford.

Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State.

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue.

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama.

Linebackers — Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State.

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — D’Andre Swift, junior, Georgia; Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State.

Tackles — Trey Adams, senior, Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon.

Guards — Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center — Nick Harris, senior, Washington.

Tight end — Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers — Laviska Shenault Jr., junior, Colorado; Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson.

All-purpose player — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — Kenny Willekes, senior, Michigan State; Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State.

Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami.

Cornerbacks — Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties — Alohi Gillman, junior, Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter — James Smith, junior, Cincinnati.

What A.J. Epenesa says it will take for the #Hawkeyes to be a championship-level team this season. pic.twitter.com/E4mOt3dSnM — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 9, 2019

A.J. Epenesa looks forward to his first #Hawkeyes start and credits the leaders he followed for showing him "how to be an Iowa Hawkeye football player." pic.twitter.com/Uo6PbxFtKm — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 9, 2019

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.