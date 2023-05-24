Lisa Bluder is bringing back one of her former players as the new director of player development.

Tania Davis, who played point guard for the Hawkeyes from 2016-2019, will be on the Hawkeyes bench in 2024. Davis was an assistant coach for Omaha women’s basketball the past two seasons. During her time with the Mavericks, the program won 22 games and advanced to the Summit League Championship in 2022-23.

Before that, Davis had a two-year stint as a women’s basketball graduate assistant at Clemson. With the Tigers, she oversaw the team managers while assisting with individual workout plans, recruit visits and film breakdown.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Tania Davis back to Iowa City,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “Tania was a tremendous player who has now gained great coaching experience. It is so exciting to know she will now impact our program once again as our Director of Player Development. She will be a pivotal piece in our day-to-day operation, mainly working with our players to assist them in becoming strong leaders and role models in the community.”

