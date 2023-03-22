Hawkeyes juniors Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have entered the transfer portal, the University of Iowa announced Wednesday.

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” Ulis said in a news release. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”

Ulis started 27 games and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds this season.

“Being a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten championship with my teammates is something that I am extremely thankful for and will forever cherish,” Ogundele said in a news release. “Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff and fans for embracing me over the past three years. At this time, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams.”

Ogundele, who entered the portal last season but returned to Iowa, played 38 games in his career, totaling 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, six assists and six steals this year.

“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”