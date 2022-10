Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct.

Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month.

Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 35 games last season.