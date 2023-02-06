How does 6-6 with a bowl win sound next year, Hawkeyes fans?

Sorry. Let’s sweeten the deal with 25 points per game.

Now that’d be an improvement, considering Iowa averaged 17.7 PPG in 2022 — and that includes several defensive scores. But it still means a one-game-over-.500 season for a frustrated fanbase.

After Monday’s announcement, it also means Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gets his old salary again.

The university announced Ferentz is getting a $50,000 pay cut, dropping him from $900,000 to $850,000.

But he gets it all back plus a bonus if he clears those low bars.

“If Designated Performance Objectives are met, the contract will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement terms, along with a one-time lump sum bonus and base salary adjustment,” the news release concludes.

Squad goals… literally:

➡️ 25 points per game

➡️ 7 wins (bowl win included)#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/mo6NYoVQGZ — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 6, 2023

Here’s the brief release:

Iowa Announces Brian Ferentz Contract Amendments

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season, with financial incentives based on Designated Performance Objectives. The contract amendments were announced Monday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair.

The contract amendments include a salary of $850,000, effective Feb. 1, 2023. The Designated Performance Objectives for the 2023 season include an average of at least 25 points per game and a minimum of seven wins, including regular season and a possible bowl game.

If Designated Performance Objectives are met, the contract will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement terms, along with a one-time lump sum bonus and base salary adjustment.

