Hawkeyes and Illini liking where they stand after Sunday’s slugfest Hawkeye Headquarters Iowa and Illinois both inside the Top 20, and at or near the top of the Big Ten with nine games to play by: Adam Rossow, IOWA CITY, Iowa Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 09:25 PM CST / Updated: Feb 3, 2020 / 09:25 PM CST Iowa defeated Illinois 72-65 on Sunday, but both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini were pleased with their positions in the Big Ten race and NCAA Tournament projections. The Hawkeyes and Illini rematch is set for Sunday, March 8 in Champaign.