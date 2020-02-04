Hawkeyes and Illini liking where they stand after Sunday’s slugfest

Iowa with another gutty win at home beating Illinois 72-65. The Hawkeeys toughness showing up again in a slug fest victory over Illinois. In fact, this might be one of the toughest teams Fran McCaffery has had here at Iowa. The Hawks using an 11-0 run late in the the second half to pull within a game of the Big Ten lead.

"In order to win in the league, you've got to be the tougher team. And that's against anybody, top to bottom and obviously this team was at the top," says Luka Garza." You know, I'm proud of my guys. No matter what, they kept coming at us and we kept coming at them and I think toughness is what allowed us to get this win."