Hawkeyes announce social distancing guidelines at Kinnick Stadium

In an open letter to University of Iowa fans Gary Barta, the Director of Athletics Chair, announced new health and safety guidelines for fans coming to Kinnick Stadium this season. Those guidelines are contingent on games being played and fans being allowed to attend the five BIG 10 home games.

Those guidelines include:

Main stand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow six-feet social distancing guidelines.

Capacity will be reduced to approximately 10,000-15,000 seats per game.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

The student section will have limited capacity.

Parking lots will be restricted to 50% capacity and open four hours before kickoff.

Due to those changes, purchasing tickets will also look different. Those changes include:

No season tickets or season parking this year.

New single-game prices (to be announced soon).

Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, socially distanced throughout the stadium.

Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.

Parking will be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

Barta said that tickets and per-seat contributions will automatically roll over to 2021 and season ticket holders don’t need to take further action (unless you want to request a refund or convert your per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductible donation).

For more information, you can visit the Hawkeye Sports website.