Hawkeyes, Badgers ready for “old-school football” matchup

Iowa and Wisconsin — programs built on physicality and tough defense — are some of the most traditional programs in college football.

That’s something players on both sides embrace.

Iowa junior running back Toren Young: “Both programs pride themselves on being physical and tough and playing that smashmouth, hard-nosed football. It’s definitely gonna be a physical game and it’s gonna be a good one.”

Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert: “Old school, low scoring games, a lot of defense and stuff like that, so yeah, I agree, it’s definitely old school football. Come down hill and play the run and smack everybody in the mouth that’s in the way.

Wisconsin senior linebacker Chris Orr: “You wanna see actual, real football, you gonna watch this game. You gonna see people lined up, play with good technique. It’s gonna be a field position battle, defensive battle, who can make the crucial stop. Who can pin somebody deep on punt, this is what real football looks like. It’s definitely fun.”