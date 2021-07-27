Hawkeyes basketball reaches vaccine milestone

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) brings the ball down the court during the first half of their game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Every person associated with the Iowa Men’s Basketball program is now vaccinated according to Iowa athletic trainer Brad Floy.

Per trainer @Hawkeye_Brad, every player, coach, student manager, and support staff associated with the program has been vaccinated (covid-19) since the start of summer workouts. 💯 💉 — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) July 27, 2021

The program put out a tweet announcing the milestone Tuesday. It states all coaches, players, student managers and support staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine since summer workouts began.

There is no NCAA mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine at this point. but some schools and conferences have set their own rules. The SEC announced football teams with an 85 percent vaccination rate will not have to undergo COVID protocols this season. Some schools like Michigan and Boston College are requiring student-athletes to be vaccinated.

Last week at Big Ten media day, Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said about 70 percent of the Hawkeye football team has been vaccinated.

College football is set to return to some sense of normalcy this season. Back in May, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced Kinnick Stadium will be back to 100 percent capacity this season.