Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Hawkeyes basketball
Wieskamp ready to put NBA feedback to use for Hawkeyes
Hawkeyes name assistant coach
Hawkeyes basketball great Kenny Arnold dead at 59
Megan Gustafson 2nd Hawkeyes women’s basketball player to have number retired
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson named AP women’s college basketball player of year
More Hawkeyes basketball Headlines
Hawkeyes fall one game short of Final Four
Joe Wieskamp on Hawkeyes: ‘This is just the starting point’
Nicholas Baer’s 4 siblings reflect on his tremendous Hawkeye career
Photos and postgame: Tennessee 83, Hawkeyes 77, OT
30-win Tennessee standing between Hawkeyes and first Sweet 16 since 1999
March Madness pressure pales compared to adversity Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza overcame
Hawkeyes coach: ‘Nothing better’ than celebrating NCAA tourney win
Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 79, Cincinnati 72
Cincinnati presents unique challenge for ‘overlooked’ Hawkeyes
Hawkeyes’ share NCAA Tourney memories: ‘This is the dream’