The UConn Huskies beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 92-72 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon. It ends Iowa's impressive 2020-2021 campaign.

Both teams looked a little nervous out of the gates, struggling to get consistent, efficient offense early on. Iowa's Caitlin Clark shot just 1-6 in the first quarter for 3 points. UConn's Paige Bueckers was 2-4 for 4 points in the first quarter, as the Huskies would lead 22-18 at the end of the first quarter.