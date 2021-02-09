Caitlin Clark named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

The midseason team includes 30 student-athletes from 26 universities and seven different conferences. Clark is one of six Big Ten student-athletes on the list. She is joined by Arella Guirantes (Rutgers), Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Dorka Juhász, (Ohio State), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), and Lindsey Pulliam (Northwestern). Clark is one of two freshmen on the list (Paige Bueckers, UConn).

Clark has recorded 414 total points and averages 25.9 points per game on the season, ranking fourth nationally. She ranks fifth in the NCAA with 103 total assists. Clark’s 414 points are tied with former Hawkeye Megan Skouby on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list and her 103 assists on the season rank fourth on the Iowa all-time freshman assist list.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native ranks in the top-15 nationally in eight additional statistical categories, including second in triple-doubles (1), third in 3-pointers attempted (144), sixth in field goals made (139), ninth in 3-pointers made (51) and 3-pointers per game (3.19), 10th in assists per game (6.4) and field goal attempts (305), and 15th in free throws made (85).

Clark and the Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday, traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.