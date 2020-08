A big day for Iowa Hawkeyes fans, as Luka Garza made his decision to return for his Senior season. Garza made the decision Sunday on a zoom press conference. The center averaged 23 points and 9 rebounds last year. He won the Big 10 Player of the Year, and was the runner up for the Nasmith award.

With Garza return, there will be heavy expectations on the Hawkeyes this season. Iowa will be a preseason top 5 team, and will be the favorites to win the Big 10.