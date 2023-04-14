The University of Iowa Athletics Department held an end-of-season celebration to honor the NCAA runner-up women’s basketball team on Friday at the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus.

Fans had the opportunity to hear from P. Sue Beckwith, MD, head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeye student-athletes, including National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

The team’s trophies were there, along with the Iowa Spirit Squad, Herky and the Iowa Pep Band.

Iowa advanced to the Final Four for the second time in school history and was a national finalist for the first time. The Hawkeyes repeated as Big Ten Tournament champion and finished the 2022-23 season with a school-record 31 victories.