Hawkeyes Frustrated After Loss to Illinois

“To me it’s just frustrating looking back, even if it is a block, I got the rebound to put it right back in,” says, Joe Wieskamp. “I don’t even know if the ref blew the whistle or not, but either way it’s kind of on them and it should have been two points, either on the first one or the second one, we should have been down two with a minute left, so definitely frustrating there.”

“You lose the game, and you start looking at this guy should of done this and I should of done that and that guy should of done this, and we were in a position to win the game, we had a chance,” says, Fran McCaffery. “A couple of roll out one’s coming down the stretch, they hit a couple of shots, so give them credit for that. I think we learned a lot about ourselves about how to play the zone better, how to play transition defense better. I thought our execution was pretty good on offense, but that said, I thought it was a hard fought well-played game.”