Iowa basketball player Luka Garza was invited to the NBA Combine on Friday. 104 players have the option of attending the combine. Garza won the Big Ten Player of the Year last year, and was a finalist for the Naismith Award. He averaged 23 points, and 9 rebounds last season. The Hawkeye has to make a decision by August 3rd if he wants to return to Iowa City and play his Senior season.