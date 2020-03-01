Hawkeyes Use Big 2nd-Half To Beat Penn State

Relentless defense carrying the Hawks to the nine-point victory over Penn State. Iowa using an early-second half spurt to turn a one-point lead into a comfortable victory. It’s the Hawks 7th win over a Top-25 opponent this season.

“They’re really physical. In the first half, they kind of beat us up. We let a couple of their 3-point shooters get good looks and they were getting hot,” says CJ Fredrick. “The second half, it was just a huge emphasis on locating people, walling off their ball-handlers and making them play in a half-court setting.”

“We knew that they were a team that feeds off of live-ball turnovers, quick shots and scoring in transition,” says Joe Wieskamp. “We knew that if we made it a half-court game that they we’re going to be able to score on us.”

“Home or away, we try to do the same things but it’s obviously a little bit more comfortable at home for our guys. They’re a team that prides themselves on getting in transition and scoring in transition,” says Luka Garza. “They rely on that to win games, so I think in the second half we did a much better job slowing that transition game down.”

Not the most efficient day for Luka Garza, but another double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds. That’s the junior’s 14-consecutive, 20-point game. That’s a new Iowa record, breaking the the old standard held by Fred Brown.