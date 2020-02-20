Iowa Basketball playing with a thin roster late in the season

)”THE HAWKEYES HAVE BEEN SHUFFLING THEIR LINEUP SEEMINGLY ALL SEASON LONG AND CJ FREDRICK’S MOST RECENT INJURY AGAIN HAS GUYS PLAYING SOME DIFFERENT ROLES. TWO OF THOSE PLAYERS WHO HAVE SEEN THEIR MINUTES INCREASE THE MOST HAVE BEEN RYAN KRIENER AND BAKARI EVELYN. NOW THAT’S A COUPLE OF SENIORS WHO HAVE PROVIDED SOME STABILITY TO THIS THIN ROSTER, BUT THEY’VE ALSO EMBRACED THE HAWKEYES EMPHASIS ON POSITION FLEXABILITY.”

27 (Ryan Kriener/Iowa Senior Forward) “That’s something you kind of have to do when you lose numbers like we have this year. You know, we’ve always been preaching next man up and whether you need to learn a new spot in the offense, learn a new position or play out of your comfort zone, that’s just something you’ve got to do to keep the team going.”

40 (Bakari Evelyn/Iowa Senior Guard) “For me, it’s just getting comfortable playing different positions. Playing off the ball, being a screener, being a cutter and then of course being a ball handler which I’ve been doing a majority of my career. So it was just finding a balance between those, and I think it just adds new dynamics and creates space on the floor.”

54 (Fran McCaffery/Iowa Head Coach) “At any given point in time they’re going to pretty much make the right decision. They’re going to be in the right place defensively. They’re not going to panic on the road and that has a very settling influence on everyone else.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “BOTH EVELYN AND KRIENER SHOULD AGAIN HAVE EXPANDED ROLES AGAINST OHIO STATE AS LONG AS FREDRICK IS STILL OUT. FRAN MCCAFFERY SAYING FREDRICK WILL BE REEVALUATED AFTER WEDNESDAY’S PRACTICE AND SAID HE COULD BE A GAME-TIME DECISION ON THURSDAY AGAINST THE BUCKEYES.