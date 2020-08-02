Iowa Basketball Star Luka Garza is Coming Back for Senior Season

During a zoom press conference on Sunday, Luka Garza decided to return to Iowa City for his senior season. Garza won the Big 10 Player of the Year last season, and was second in votes for the Nasmith Award.

Garza stated that he wanted to bring a championship to Iowa City, and he would have felt like he would have regretted not coming back. Garza feels like he can prove the doubters wrong about the NBA, and help his draft stock next year. “This year what I want to do is win championships. I don’t care about any of the stats, any of the awards. I just want to win championships” Garza said.

Iowa will be one of the favorites in the Big 10, and a preseason top 10 team. Head Coach Fran McCaffery said the bond with his teammates is what made his decision. McCaffery went on to say the whole team has a common goal. “What says a lot about Luka is the willingness to bet on himself, on his team and I have no doubt that he will be drafted in the first round” said McCaffery.