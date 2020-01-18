Iowa Hawkeyes beat Michigan 90-83

It's always been tough to win on the road in the Big Ten, but this season it's getting pretty absurd. Out of 42 conference games, the road teams have won just six times. Sounds like a pretty good time for the Hawkeyes to begin a three-game homestand here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Everytime you're at home, you're supposed to win now," Iowa freshman guard CJ Fredrick said. "You know road games are just so hard to win. It's almost as if you have to win these home games, and you do in this league, so we really need a good crowd and we just need to defend our home court."