Breaking News
Man guilty of murder in death of grandmother
1  of  4
Closings
BETTENDORF SCHOOLS Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency DAVENPORT SCHOOLS Palmer Chiropractic Clinic

Iowa Hawkeyes beat Michigan 90-83

Hawkeyes basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Michigan 90-83, Luka Garza scored 33 points in the win.

FINAL: Iowa 90, #19 Michigan 83

  • Iowa has won seven of last nine games, dating back to Dec. 9. Tonight was Iowa’s third win over a ranked opponent this season (#12 Texas Tech; #12 Maryland; #19 Michigan).
  • Iowa trailed Michigan, 74-68, with 7:44 left in the second half and went on a 10-0 run and never trailed the remainder of the game.
  • Iowa improved to 8-1 at home, winning seven straight contests..
  • Big Ten leading scorer, Luka Garza, scored 33 points, marking the fourth time this season Garza topped 30 points in a game. In two games against the Wolverines this season, Garza totaled 77 points. Garza’s 11 free throws made is a career high.
  • Iowa was a season-best 27-of-30 (.900) from the foul line, making its first 17 attempts.
  • Joe Wieskamp’s consecutive free throw streak was snapped at 25 straight. Wieskamp was 9-of-10 from the charity stripe tonight, making his first nine attempts before missing attempt No. 10. Wieskamp finished tonight’s game with 20 points, topping the 20-point plateau for the fourth time this season.
  • CJ Fredrick also scored over 20 points, matching a personal best with 21 points.
  • Connor McCaffery did not score, but grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, to go along with five assists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules