The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Michigan 90-83, Luka Garza scored 33 points in the win.
FINAL: Iowa 90, #19 Michigan 83
- Iowa has won seven of last nine games, dating back to Dec. 9. Tonight was Iowa’s third win over a ranked opponent this season (#12 Texas Tech; #12 Maryland; #19 Michigan).
- Iowa trailed Michigan, 74-68, with 7:44 left in the second half and went on a 10-0 run and never trailed the remainder of the game.
- Iowa improved to 8-1 at home, winning seven straight contests..
- Big Ten leading scorer, Luka Garza, scored 33 points, marking the fourth time this season Garza topped 30 points in a game. In two games against the Wolverines this season, Garza totaled 77 points. Garza’s 11 free throws made is a career high.
- Iowa was a season-best 27-of-30 (.900) from the foul line, making its first 17 attempts.
- Joe Wieskamp’s consecutive free throw streak was snapped at 25 straight. Wieskamp was 9-of-10 from the charity stripe tonight, making his first nine attempts before missing attempt No. 10. Wieskamp finished tonight’s game with 20 points, topping the 20-point plateau for the fourth time this season.
- CJ Fredrick also scored over 20 points, matching a personal best with 21 points.
- Connor McCaffery did not score, but grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, to go along with five assists.