Luka Garza has been on a historic tear so far this season. The Hawkeye leads the nation in scoring at 29.2 PPG while shooting 69% from the field and 68% from behind the three-point line. Iowa knows the Gonzaga defense will try to limit his impact, but he and his teammates are confident regardless of who is putting up the show, the Hawkeyes will find a way to score.

"I think the important thing for him is he's good on the block but he's not just strictly a low-post player," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "They crowd him. They beat him up. They front him. They double. They double from various locations. Nothing fazes him in that sense and neither does the physicality because he's used to that. So he'll keep coming."