Iowa Men’s Basketball’s thin bench did not keep them from a big win

(McCaffery/Iowa) “The maturity that we showed in preparation for this game, coming back, is really what’s impressive.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “A TOUGH ROAD LOSS. A THIN BENCH. A RANKED OPPONENT.”

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “IOWA HAD EVERY REASON TO FOLD AGAINST MARYLAND.”

NATS (HORN)

(ROSSOW/VO) “INSTEAD THE SHORT-HANDED HAWKS PUT THEIR SEASON BACK ON TRACK WITH A BLOWOUT WIN.”

(McCaffery/Iowa) “The guys that come in have to be doing what they’re capable of doing and compete and play mistake free basketball. Everybody that played was really good.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “EIGHT PLAYERS SAW THE FLOOR ON FRIDAY. CORDELL PEMSL SAYS THE ADVERSITY IS GALVENIZING THE HEALTHY HAWKS.”

(Cordell Pemsl/Iowa Senior Forward) “We’ve done a good job adapting to understand, you know what guys, this is the eight, nine guys that we have. We know what each individual can do.”

(Adam Rossow/Iowa City, IA) “RYAN KRIENER IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF THAT ADAPTATION. HE’S PLAYING ABOUT 10 MINUTES MORE PER GAME SINCE THE CALENDAR FLIPPED TO 2020.”

(Fran McCaffery/Iowa Head Coach) “He’s a guy that is really, really smart. You put him out there with Connor and Luka and some guys that really know what they’re doing, at least we can execute.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “A CRISP OFFENSE WILL KEEP THEM COMPETITIVE.”

NATS (CROWD)

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE RELENTLESS DEFENSE AND REBOUNDING THAT WAS ON DISPLAY AGAINST MARYLAND — THAT WILL KEEP THEM IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT DISCUSSION INTO MARCH.”

(Pemsl/Iowa) “Playing hard and playing with intensity and effort, that’s not a talent. That’s something that’s a mental thing, whether you can do it night-in and night-out. As long as we’re doing that, I feel like we have a good shot.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “JOE WIESKAMP AND LUKA GARZA COMBINED FOR 47 OF THE HAWKS 67 POINTS IN THE WIN. THAT COULD BE THE OFFENSIVE FORMULA FOR SUCCESS, DEPENDING ON THE LONG-TERM STATUS OF C-J FREDRICK. HE’S MISSED THE LAST TWO-AND-A-HALF GAMES WITH A FOOT INJURY. REPORTING FROM IOWA CITY, ADAM ROSSOW FOR HAWKEYE HEADQUARTERS.