University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named a second team AP All-American, the Associated Press announced on Wednesday.

Clark is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, and is the first Iowa women's basketball freshman to earn the distinction. She joins Hawkeye greats Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig. Head Coach Lisa Bluder has coached seven of the eight AP All-Americans.