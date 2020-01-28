Iowa roars back to beat Wisconsin 68-62

FINAL: #18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

  • Iowa has won nine of its last 11 games, including its last five in a row. The Hawkeyes won their ninth straight home game.
  • Iowa outscored Wisconsin 23-5 over the final 7:13 of the contest.
  • Luka Garza posted his Big Ten-leading 12th double-double of the season (21 points, 18 rebounds). The 18 rebounds equal a personal best. Garza recorded his NCAA-leading ninth game of the season of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.
  • Freshman Toussaint tallied 11 points, bolstered by three traditional 3-point plays.
  • Tonight was the only regular season meeting between Iowa and Wisconsin.
  • Joe Wieskamp registered his third double-double of the season (12 points, 10 rebounds).

