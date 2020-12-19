Iowa to face Gonzaga on December 19 in a battle of top 3 teams

The #3 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) will play the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday morning (11 AM, CBS). Many are saying this is a preview of a potential Final Four matchup in March. Iowa knows this is a big test for them, and they’re looking forward to the challenge.

“Any time you have an opportunity to play a program like that is terrific,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

It’s arguably one of the biggest non-conference regular season games in Iowa basketball history.

“You have an opportunity on a national stage to play the number one ranked team,” said McCaffery. “A team that has pretty much been up there last decade. When you make a decision to play college basketball, you hope for opportunities like this on this kind of stage. So I’m happy for the guys.”

With game day approaching the Hawkeyes are set to hit the court, play hard, and enjoy the moment.

“Playing a game like this, Saturday game on CBS, it’s going to be a blast,” said Iowa junior Connor McCaffery. “It’s going to be highly competitive. They’re obviously a really good team. I know everyone on the team has look forward to it and now that it’s here everyone is going to be locked in and it’s going to be fun.”

“It means the world,” said Iowa senior Luka Garza. “It’s what you dream about as a kid. It’s what I worked towards my whole career.”

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “Especially it being my last year here and everything I’ve been through the past few years. It’s going to be a little sneak peak of what a Final Four or national championship game could look like between us two. Hopefully we play up to our potential. At the end of the day, we think we’re the best team in the country and we want to go out there and show it.”