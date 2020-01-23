Iowa wins 85-80 over Rutgers

Trailing Michigan with under eight minutes to play at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Hawkeyes were faces with a question who was going to step up in crunch time without Jordan Bohannon? CJ Fredrick and Luka Garza provided the answer. The duo combining for a 10-0 run all by themselves, putting the Hawkeyes ahead for good late in the second half in a 90-83 victory over the Wolverines.

"I knew every bucket was crucial late in the game. You know Luka and I were just playing some two-man game there, a lot of pick-and-roll, see how they played it" says, CJ Frdrick. "I hit Luka for a three one time, he knocked it down. But yeah, it was just a lot of feel, late game."