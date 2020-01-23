Iowa wins 85-80 over Rutgers

Live Now
FINAL: #19 Iowa 85, #24 Rutgers 80

  • Iowa has won eight of 10 games, including four straight.
  • Luka Garza posted team bests in scoring (28) and rebounds (13). Garza totaled 20+ points/10 + rebounds for the eighth game, which ties for the most in the country.
  • Iowa’s 85 points are the most Rutgers has allowed this season (80 vs. St. Bonaventure).
  • Joe Wieskamp drained his 100th 3-pointer of his career with 1:29 remaining in the second half to increase Iowa’s lead from one to four points.
  • Tonight was the only regular season meeting between Iowa and Rutgers.
  • Tonight was Iowa’s third straight home win over a ranked opponent (No. 12 Maryland; No. 19 Michigan; No. 24 Rutgers).
  • Ryan Kriener reached double figures for the third straight game (11).
  • Iowa is the first Rutgers opponent to score over 65 points in nine games.

