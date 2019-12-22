Iowa Women gets big In-State win over Drake

The Iowa Women are beginning to roll as their non-conference slate comes to a close. Iowa defeating a talented Drake squad by 12 points at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Makenzie Meyer’s 24 points leading four Hawkeyes in double figures.

“After what we lost last year, to go 9-2 through the non-conference, especially when you go back to that UNI loss and think of where we were then, where we we’ve come since, I’m really proud of our women say, Lisa Bluder, Iowa’s Head Coach. I thought our second and fourth quarters were really good. Defense leading to offense a lot of times, we have 14 steals on 22 turnovers by Drake.”

Kathleen Doyle, who had 19 points, 10 assists says, “They’re such a good pass-and-cut team. They really rely on that vision, so just trying to get up into them a little bit and make them uncomfortable, it makes making those threading-the-needle passes a little harder. I think we did a good job of trying to get up into them a little bit and disrupt what they were trying to do.”

Makenzie Meyer, who had 24 points and went 4-8 3-pt FG says, “This is gonna be my last in-state game, so it’s really nice to go out on a win. Those are always a little bit more emotional games. It always seems like they’re tight games and Drake is a really, really good basketball team so we’re really happy with that win. It just means a little bit more when it’s an in-state game too.”

The victory giving the Hawkeyes their longest winning streak of the season at four games. Iowa will now take a short Christmas break and come back to action on December 28th when they travel to play Nebraska.