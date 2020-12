The Iowa Hawkeyes never lead Iowa State until 1:30 left in the game, that’s when Caitlin Clark hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the 4th quarter to cap off the comeback as the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones 82-80.

The Hawkeyes stays undefeated at 4-0 on the season, well Iowa State falls to 2-3 on the season. Iowa will play Michigan State on Saturday, December 12th.