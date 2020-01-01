Iowa Women’s Basketball win in record fashion

The Hawkeyes have won 28 consecutive home games, ranking third in the country behind Baylor and UConn.
- Iowa’s 108-72 win over Illinois broke the program scoring record that was set during the 2014 season.
- Senior Amanda Ollinger recorded her first career double-double, scoring 12 and rebounding 14.
- Senior Kathleen Doyle scored a career high 33 points in 26 minutes, the most points by a Hawkeye since Megan Gustafson scored 45 against Maryland (March 10, 2019) in the Big Ten Championship.
- Iowa tallied 34 total assists on 39 made shots, breaking the Big Ten opponent record.
- Freshman Gabbie Marshall added six assists for the Hawkeyes, earning a new career high.