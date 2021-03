It was a dominant 102-64 win for Iowa over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes offense has been one of the most efficient in the country all season thanks to stellar play from stars such as Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon. Against the Cornhuskers, however, Iowa's bench got a chance to show they're capable of lighting up the scoreboard as well.

"We knew we had to buckle down and come together tonight to be able to pull off this win," said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.