Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in Sunday's win over Cal Poly, Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Monday.

The injury occurred late in the first half as Nunge was driving to the basket.

"All of us feel for Jack," said McCaffery in a news release. "This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery."

Nunge started Iowa's first five games, averaging 6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He redshirted last season.