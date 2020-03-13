Luka Garza’s father reacts to the season ending for his son

“JUST A SURREAL DAY HERE IN INDIANAPOLIS. FIRST THE CANCELLATION OF THE BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AND NOW THE CANCELLATION OF ALL WINTER AND SPRING NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP, WHICH OF COURSE INCLUDES MARCH MADNESS. THE RIPPLE EFFECTS BEING FELT ALL ACROSS THE SPORTS WORLD. FIRST AND FOREMOST HERE IN INDY, THE STUDENT-ATHLETES WHO PUT IN ALL THAT TIME AND EFFORT THIS SEASON. EARLIER TODAY I CAUGHT UP WITH LUKA GARZA’S DAD FRANK TO SEE HOW EVERYONE IS HANDLING THE NEWS.”

27 (Frank Garza/Luka Garza’s Dad) “I talked to Luka a little bit about it today. One is that my heart goes out to every senior. I mean, I was a senior, you know, every senior playing, this may be the end of their season. Bring it down locally to Ryan, to Riley, to Bakari, I hope there’s some way that they play again, but let’s look at the facts, probably not. Social, economic, legal issues come into play here. I mean can you imagine the NCAA if someone dies going to a tournament? You can’t allow that. The Big Ten? I think it just got to a boiling point where they finally said okay, let’s call it.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “FRANK GARZA’S INTUITION FROM EARLIER TODAY PROVING TO BE CORRECT. THE HAWKEYES OFFICIALLY END THEIR SEASON WITH A 20-11 OVERALL RECORD. AS FAR AS LUKA IS CONCERNED, HE’S UP FOR A TON OF THOSE POST-SEASON AWARDS, BUT RIGHT NOW NONE OF THOSE THINGS ARE ON ANYBODY’S MIND IN THE SPORTS WORLD