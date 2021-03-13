Maryland’s offense, rebounding too much for Iowa to handle

Iowa Hawkeyes forward/center Monika Czinano (25) pulls down a rebound during the first quarter of their Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game, 104-84. The top seeded Terrapins had an aggressive offensive gameplan and lit up the scoreboard in Indianapolis.

It was an impressive showing from the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament who now focus on making a run in the national tournament.

The Big Ten Women’s Tournament Championship game between Iowa and Maryland featured the two highest-scoring offenses in college basketball. Both squads pushed the tempo and tried to light up the scoreboard early in the game.

The Terrapins jumped out to a 17-12 lead halfway through the first quarter. Maryland was able to get open looks against an Iowa defense that was sticking to the zone early. The Hawkeyes and Terrapins were both shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from deep to start the championship game. The difference making at that point was the rebounding and turovers. Maryland’s 3 offensive rebounds gave the Terrapins more looks and were able to create 3 points off Iowa’s 2 early turnovers.

Maryland began to pull away in the first quarter, going on a 12-6 run the rest of the way. The Hawkeyes were outrebounded 15-6 in the opening frame, including 9-1 on the offensive glass. Those rebounds gave the Terrapins 13 second-chance points alone in the first quarter. They’d go into the second quarter with a 29-18 lead over Iowa.

In the first matchup between these two teams back in February, Maryland outscored Iowa 41-21 in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes outscored the Terrapins by two the rest of the way and found ways to compete. A smaller lead to overcome this time around, but still a tall task for an Iowa team going up against a team projected to be a two-seed in the national tournament.

Maryland would extend the lead to 15 early in the second, but a charge taken by Gabbie Marshall at the 7:30 mark gave Iowa a boost of energy and kick started a run that cut the lead down to 8. A key to the Hawkeyes cutting into the Terrapins lead was doing a better job of boxing out on defense, not allowing second chance opportunities.

However, Maryland’s offensive attack would be too much to handle in the first half as they would push the lead back up to 15, ahead 55-37 at the break.

In the third quarter, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes would put together a 6-0 run cutting the Maryland lead down to 60-46. Clark struggled shooting in the first three games, but found her rhythm against the Terrapins on Saturday.

While small bursts of momentum would come for Iowa throughout the second half, it wasn’t enough as Maryland would go on to win the Big Ten Tournament.

FINAL STATS: