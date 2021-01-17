No. 5 Hawkeyes rout Northwestern 97-73

The Iowa Hawkeyes hot play in the Big Ten continues with a 96-73 win over Northwestern on the road. Iowa was tied with the Wildcats at 28 in the first half, but then the Hawkeyes went on a 41 to 14 run to help secure the win.

Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 points of his own.

The Hawkeyes improved to 12-2 (6-1) on the season and tied with Michigan at the top of the Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes will host the Indiana Hoosiers this upcoming Thursday in Iowa City.