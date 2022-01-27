IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 on Thursday night.

Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the field — including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Ivey, the team’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, missed Sunday’s 80-60 win at Northwestern. He didn’t start this one either, but played 21 minutes off the bench.

Sasha Stefanovic had 14 points for Purdue (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten). Trevion Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kris Murray led Iowa (14-6, 4-5) with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, third in the nation in scoring at 22.8 points per game, played just nine first-half minutes after picking up two fouls. He finished with 14 points — 12 in the second half.