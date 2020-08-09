What Joe Wieskamp has to say about Luka Garza Returning

“Obviously it was huge news for us, as well as the fans, but he is such a big leader for us, not only on the court but off the court,” says, Iowa Forward, Joe Wieskamp. “He is constantly communicating with guys, and motivating guys to get into the gym. So I think, just having his presence in the locker room with his experience as well. I mean we are a pretty veteran team so it is good to have his leadership back that is one of the most important things.”

“It might be hard for some teams, I think with our team we are all extremely motivated, and mentally tough,” says, Iowa Guard, Connor McCaffery. “We agree on that nothing is going to be given to us just because of our preseason ranking. This is all going to be because of our hard work this upcoming season, and we are all extremely hungry.”