It should come to no one's surprise that Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery's son, Connor, turned out to be such a high IQ player.

While the junior guard's stat line doesn't particularly jump out at you (3.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.4 APG), he does have the nation's best assist-to-turnover ratio with at least 50 assists (5.18 ratio).