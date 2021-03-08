Wieskamp listed as day-to-day, but Hawkeyes will be ready to compete for B1G Tournament

There were lots of positives to take away from Iowa’s win over Wisconsin on Sunday. One thing that raises some concern is the injury status of Joe Wieskamp. The Muscatine native injured his right leg in the first half of the game against the Badgers. Wieskamp is the Hawkeyes second-leading scorer this season and his absence in the postseason could cause some trouble for Iowa.

“He’s obviously sore and couldn’t come back in. He’ll be day-to-day,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

While that official status leaves some uncertainty, his teammates are confident Wieskamp will be ready for a Big Ten Tournament run.

“I think he’ll be ready to go,” said teammate Jordan Bohannon. “I don’t think that’ll be a question knowing what we have at stake this year. He’s dealing with a tough injury right now, rolling his ankle, but I know he’s a warrior and will do whatever he can to get back on the floor. We’ve got a couple days to get ready and I think that’ll be huge for him. I’m not too worried about him. He’s a tough kid and he’s going to do whatever he can to get back out there.”

While the Hawkeyes obviously want Wieskamp to return healthy as soon as possible, they’re confident in their depth’s ability to compete if need be.

“Obviously, it was very unfortunate tonight, he was probably on his way to 40,” said teammate Luka Garza. “It sucks he wasn’t able to come back in the game tonight but Joe’s a warrior. He’s going to be with our training staff and hopefully, they’ll be able to prepare him. But, our philosophy has always been the same: Next man up.”

If Wieskamp isn’t ready for Iowa’s first Big Ten Tournament game on Friday, freshman Keegan Murray will be the next man up who has the support of his injured teammate.

“After his injury, he came in the second half and was a leader for us,” said Murray. “That just helped motivate me throughout the second half. He was encouraging the entire time and I was just feeding off of that in the second half.”

Joe Wieskamp had 12 points on 5-5 shooting before that injury took place against Wisconsin. Hawkeye fans hoping he can come back healthy and keep that hot shooting going.