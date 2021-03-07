Hawkeyes beat Badgers, ready to make noise in March Madness

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 77-73 on Sunday afternoon to finish their regular season with a 20-7 (14-6) record. That finish places them as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

The Hawkeyes have won 7 of their last 8 games and have earned a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, Iowa looks to take the momentum they have and keep it rolling throughout March.

“To close out the season winning 7 of our last 8 games, with a couple great road wins in there. To beat a couple ranked teams, I think that was huge for us,” said Luka Garza, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds in the win over Wisconsin.

“In my opinion, I think it locks us into a two seed. I think we’ve done enough but we can’t control that. We’re going to control the things we can control and just play as hard as we can in the Big Ten Tournament and try to win it. If we win it, who knows what seed we’ll be.”

Fellow senior Jordan Bohannon believes this team’s depth and unselfish play could be the X-Factor for Iowa during their upcoming tournament runs.

“We’re just showing what we’re made of and that’s how tough of a group we are,” said Bohannon. “We have so many guys on this team who don’t care about points. They just want to be out there to try to help this team win. That just shows the kind of character we have in this locker room. We have this next man up mentality. If someone goes down we just need someone else to step up. We have so many people that stepped in tonight and played phenomenally tonight.”

It was Senior Day in Iowa City on Sunday and Iowa Hawkeyes Austin Ash, Michael Baer, Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza were honored before the game against Wisconsin. Following the win, it was announced that Garza’s #55 will be retired by the program next season.

It was a surprise to Garza, who didn’t know the announcement was coming until moments before it was made.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Jarek Andrzejewski sat down with Dustin Nolan on Fox 18 Sports Sunday to discuss Iowa’s win, Luka Garza’s tearful goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and how Iowa looks heading into the postseason.

