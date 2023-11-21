Iowa forwards Ben Krikke and Owen Freeman swept the Big Ten weekly men’s basketball honors, the conference announced Monday.

Krikke was named player of the week and Freeman is the freshman of the week — the first Hawkeye to earn the honor in consecutive weeks.

Krikke averaged 24.5 points and seven rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ two games. Freeman averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 rebounds.

It is the first time since 2020 that Iowa has earned both honors in the same week. In January of that year, Luka Garza and C.J. Fredrick swept.

