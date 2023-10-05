The Big Ten announced opponents for the newly expanded conference covering the next five football seasons on Thursday.

It’s an exercise the Big Ten just completed in June, but was necessary again with the addition of Oregon and Washington for 2024.

The Hawkeyes will host Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington and Wisconsin and travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and UCLA in 2024. You’ll notice all three of Iowa’s conference trophy rivals are on that list, and they will remain protected through at least 2028.

Dates and times for the conference games will be released in the future, but here are the Hawkeyes’ home and away opponents:

2024 Hawkeyes opponents

2025 Hawkeyes opponents

2026 Hawkeyes opponents in Big Ten

2027 Hawkeyes opponents in Big Ten

2028 Hawkeyes opponents in Big Ten

